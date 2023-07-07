When Mary Browder Howell was 10, she couldn't talk enough about St. Jude. She's 20 now, and still loves to talk about the children's research hospital, which helped her win her battle against Hodgkin's lymphoma.
"St. Jude is an incredible place. They saved my life. They've saved countless other kids from this region and from across the world," she told us in between practice swings at Drake Creek Golf Course.
After a stellar high school golfing career at Murray High School, Browder now golfs at Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee. She's also helped raise $50,000, campaigning passionately for Sewanee for St. Jude.
"There's a reason we're raising all this money," she says. "It makes a real difference. It saves real people. And I'm one of those people."
At 20 years old now, Mary Browder can look back on half her life fighting — and beating — cancer.
"I mean, it's been interesting to have like almost 10 years perspective on what 10-year-old me thought about having cancer versus what 20-year-old me thought about having cancer. And just kind of, like, taking the mindset of going for everything, trying all the things, and staying positive through it all, kind of trying to take that into the rest of my life, kind of being inspired by 10-year old me, I kind of had it right back then!"
