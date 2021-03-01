CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes has declared a local State of Emergency after major flooding damaged parts of the county.
The executive order states a storm front and tornado passed through the northeast side of the county between 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, causing major flooding that damaged roads and culverts, closed many roads, and made traffic impossible.
The flooding also damaged and closed many commercial and residential buildings as well as vehicles; which created hardships for community members.
The executive order says since the local government has the responsibility to protect the public health, safety, and welfare; repairs should be started and completed in the 'most expedient way possible.'