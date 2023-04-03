PADUCAH — The folks at Magpies in Paducah say they've sold enough stuffed animals to give one to each student at The Covenant School in Nashville.
We first told you last week about the shop’s campaign to support children impacted by the shooting at the Christian private school.
The children's boutique in Paducah pledged to donate Warmies stuffed animals to victims — one for each one sold in-store and online.
They say the campaign has been a huge success, and they've sold out multiple times.
The store is also collecting letters to send to Nashville police officers.
The Paducah store’s owner said she was inspired by their courage to respond so quickly to the shooting.
If you want to send a letter, just drop it off at Magpies Paducah at 110 Lone Oak Rd Suite 100, email it to sales@magpiespaducah.com or send it to the store’s Facebook page.
They'll make sure those letters make it there.