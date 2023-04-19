PADUCAH — We're a week away from Paducah's biggest event, AQS QuiltWeek.
Several local businesses say the sales made during QuiltWeek can make or break them for the year.
Newer businesses are hoping to better prepare for this year, while stores with more time in the game are hoping this years' sales measure up to years past.
Many people who live in Paducah are concerned about parking.
With the thousands of quilters coming into town, this concern is heightened by the current construction of the City Block Project.
Will less parking impact sales? Downtown businesses are hoping not.
For one business, it's their anniversary. A year ago, With Love, From Kentucky, opened its doors, welcoming QuiltWeek guests with Paducah themed books, shirts, and décor.
Jennifer Smith remembers their opening week as chaotic, but in the best way.
“Considering it was her first week of business, so it was a little hard to know what the expectation would be, but we were thrilled,” Smith says.
The store's first year of business taught the owners and staff members a lot. They've made some changes ahead of their second QuiltWeek experience.
“We reorganized the store, so we should have better flow for customers. Back this year, we just got it yesterday, the fudge that the quilters love so much,” says Smith.
At Market Antiques, owner Randall Knight says the shop has done QuiltWeek 13 times now.
That business has preparations down pat, and folks there are hoping for a successful week.
“We're looking forward to this being a better year than last year, and I anticipate it will be. People are getting back in the groove,” Knight says.
Next week, thousands of quilters will be here, at the expo center, but parking will be limited because of construction on the City Block Project. Downtown businesses say they aren't worried.
“Even when I've come down in peak times, I've always been able to find a spot. So, you might have to walk one block further, but it's growing pains,” Smith says.
Knight says the massive number of tourists makes it hard to not see traffic in the store.
He's more concerned about smaller scale events.
“Events like BBQ on the River actually kill our business, because we have people parking in front of our stores,” Knight says.
But for everyday life in Paducah, the folks at Market Antiques believe they are in the perfect location.
Local 6 reached out to Paducah Mayor George Bray to get a progress report on the City Block Project.
He says he's planning to provide an update at the city commission meeting on Tuesday.
QuiltWeek starts next Wednesday, April 26, and lasts through April 29.
You can find a full schedule of events on the AQS website.