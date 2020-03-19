MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local gun stores are reporting an increase in sales this week because of concerns stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Paducah Shooter Supply tells Local 6 that handgun sales have increased "significantly," and ammunition sales have increased as well. The business says it has seen a slight increase in AR-15 sales have seen a slight increase.
Meanwhile, Range America says sales have been up across the board for weapons since Monday, and the store was almost out of ammunition on Thursday.
Although concealed carry classes at Paducah Shooter Supply are now limited to 10 people, in keeping with the guidance against large social gatherings due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the store says more people have been signing up than usual.
Range America has canceled all its training classes for the time being, because those classes are made up of 20 people or more.