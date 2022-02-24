PADUCAH — The conflict in Ukraine has people on the edge of their seats. The uncertainty is unsettling for many. But for a local college student originally from Ukraine, so many more emotions are attached.
“I know I'm graduating this semester, and there's thoughts in my head where it's like, ‘Will I be able to go back? See them?’”
Olha is an international graduate student at a local university.
She was apprehensive to talk me with me Thursday.
She didn't want any repercussions to fall back on the family she left behind in Ukraine.
With so much uncertainty, she felt it was best to stay anonymous.
To put it simply, she's afraid.
“It's very scary, I would say. It started with just rumors that is going to happen, and it slowly started coming true,” Olha says.
She is constantly watching, reading and scrolling anywhere she can to get more information.
The hardest part is trying to sift through it all.
“You don't know what is true, what is not true. And you don't know if it's going to become a bigger deal or grow in size and start something completely different,” Olha says.
But her fear continues after the screens are off and she's trying to reach her family.
“I know it's news, but you get to, like, call and talk to people, and it's, sorry, it's a lot,” Olha says tearfully.
Olha's parents are doctors in Lviv, a city about six hours from the capitol.
As scary as it is, her parents are determined to stay and help.
“So they started organizing different supplies for people who are going to be relocating from other cities so they can have help,” Olha says.
I asked her how she was coping.
She says she doesn't need to cope because she believes, deep down, everything is going to be OK.
She's relying on her support system of friends, coworkers, and professors here to help her.
Olha’s family is safe and doing OK. She tries to talk with them and get updates daily.