MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Wednesday, local students watched the inauguration in class. It was a lesson about the peaceful transition of power.
A Marshall County High U.S. History class watched the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Junior Taryn Bradham said she felt inspired after watching the swearing in of Kamala Harris as the first female vice president.
"I feel like... It gave me the feeling of a brand new start to America," Bradham said. "It gave me a feeling that something good is going to happen. A feeling of hope."
This is the first inauguration junior Kolt Riley has ever watched. While he has concerns about some of Biden's policies, he's excited for the future.
"I'm a little concerned, because there's a few things about Biden that I don't like about it," Riley said. "But I feel like he has more pros about him than he does cons. So, I feel like he'll end up doing a good job in the end."
While students said they were excited to watch the inauguration, teachers said it's also exciting to see the lessons from the classroom come to life.
U.S. history teacher Rebecca Sealock said she wants her students to learn about a peaceful transition of power, and what it means to come together as a nation.
"The theme of the inauguration of course was unity," Sealock said. "And I'm hoping to really drive that home that yes we do have political differences, but we do need to come together and find things that unite us not divide us."
Bradham and Riley said they are grateful they've got the chance to witness this moment in history.
The students had to write an analysis on Biden's polices that they agree and disagree with and why.