PADUCAH-- Children need to have the proper tools to be successful. That is why the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County has its annual "Stuff the Bus" event.
They collect school supplies for their city and county schools, but they still need more.
They had three buses at different locations in the city; one at Sam's Club on Hinkleville Road and the others at both Paducah Wal-Mart locations.
Clark Elementary Family Resource Center Coordinator Robyn West was present with other representatives.
" A drive like this on a Saturday is really a needed thing," said West.
The "Stuff the Bus" campaign is a local effort to get children the school supplies they need for the school year.
The event was virtual last year, but it returned to collecting in-person donations this year.
"It's hard for these kids to learn when they don't have all of the supplies that they need, I know last year with COVID and all of that, our school kind of went back and forth being all virtual to a hybrid model," said west.
"A lot of times we would just send school supplies home with the kids but they wouldn't bring them back."
Teachers and staff would run out of all of their supplies. That is why they are out collecting pencils, folders, backpacks and so much more.
Charles Gurley is with the United Way's Board of Directors. He said supplies go to students, but it helps teachers too.
" I know that they spend a lot of their money, time, and energy to get supplies and stuff to help the kids, " said Gurley.
" [For us], having these types of donations and these events to help fill that gap, and fill that void, often relieves them and gives them the ability to do what they do best which is teach."
Schools can never have enough donations. The campaign's volunteers ask everyone to donate just one item, making a difference in the life of a child.
The "Stuff the Bus" event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
You can still donate by calling area schools and asking them what donations they need ahead of the school year.
You can coordinate drop-off times with the staff.