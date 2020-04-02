PADUCAH — Kids are going to have to wait even longer to return to a regular classroom setting. Schools across Kentucky won't be going back to in-person instruction until at least May 1. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively and McCracken County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Carter each said their nontraditional instruction will be extended to fit the May return date.
One big question is: What does this mean for graduation?
"We're talking through a couple of different options. How would we do that virtually if we were in that situation? Again, we're talking mid to late May," Shively said. "So, we're planning on how we can do things a little differently to ensure our children get those major milestone moments."
Carter expressed how COVID-19 could have a long-term effect on education.
"This is not only impacting this current school year. I mean, it will roll into next school year," Carter said. "Because again, there are going to be some of those missed opportunities that we make sure everyone has."
Carter and Shively are making sure their students and staff are being taken care of properly.
"From the very beginning everybody thinks about education. They know the instructional side's going to be there. The big focus that we have had in guiding principals when this first came to light was we're going to make sure we feed our students," Carter said. "And that we make sure all of our employees have an opportunity to earn a paycheck."
Shively says their plan is being updated almost daily.
"We're making decisions at times day by day, and sometimes within that hour by hour. So, the more information we get, obviously, the better decisions we're making. And we're having to make adjustments sometimes throughout the day as far as what our long-term plan is," Shively said.
Both superintendents are hoping the May return date holds. They acknowledged the situation surrounding COVID-19 is changing constantly and encouraged students, parents, and faculty to stay up to date.