MARION, IL — Are you looking for your 15 minutes of local fame?
Rent One Park is looking to fill several roles for a series of commercials to be filmed and broadcast in Southern Illinois.
According to a Monday release, they are looking for principal talent and extras.
Principal talent applicants should be between ages 8 and 15 while extras may be any age. Roles are open to any gender and ethnicity.
Rent One officials are encouraging those who are interested to attend a casting call event from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Diamond Club of Rent One Park on Jan, 21.
If you are interested but cannot attend the casting call, you may send headshots to jonah@guerrillafilm.com and/or hvoss@oasisoutdoors.world.