PADUCAH — As many of you prepare to ring in the New Year, it's important that you celebrate safely.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says from Christmas to New Year’s, there were 209 drunk driving related deaths nationwide in 2020.
That's why local rideshare drivers and taxi companies are prepping to get people home safely.
Blue Dream Taxi service says it's always the busiest night of the year.
So, it'll be all hands on deck tomorrow night, with every member of the team working until the early morning.
Phones ringing is what dispatchers at Blue Dream Taxi will hear all night long on New Year’s Eve.
On average, owner Deon Troupe says they complete 150 rides a day.
“New Year's is probably going to be twice that much, because everybody gets out and about and we want to be there to get them home safe. So, we're going to work around the clock,” Troupe says.
Paducah Lyft driver, Mackenzie Richards, is taking a different approach.
He's preparing for the late hours between 10 p.m. New Year's Eve until 1 a.m. New Year's Day.
“I got to get inside the gas station and get energy drinks. You gotta stay up. Put some gas in the car,” Richards says.
Both Blue Dream and Richards will focus their attention on downtown Paducah.
“The Johnson Bar, The Silver Bullet, Bully Gorilla, The Fox Briar. There's a good bar scene opening up down there and that's where a lot of the rides come from,” says Richards.
Richards says there's also mental preparation that goes into it.
He's been driving for Lyft for five years, so he's seen how dangerous the roads can be for any driver on the holiday.
“It's defensive driving on the road. You do see people swerving on and off the road, so what I would say to the people that do make the smart choice, is thank you,” Richards says.
Troupe says safety is also a big concern for their team.
They have computer software in place to provide some peace of mind.
“We got a panic button on there. And if anybody calls in and anything happens to them, we keep track of everything. It's written down and it's in the computer. Every call is tracked,” says Troupe.
The goal is to get you home safe, but the drivers want to get home safe too.
Their words of advice? Plan ahead.
Make sure you know how you're getting home before you go out for the night.
If you're calling for a ride, call at least thirty minutes earlier than when you plan to leave, because the wait will be longer than normal.
Kentucky State Police is participating in The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative.
KSP will be increasing enforcement efforts to stop impaired drivers.
In Tennessee, the Martin Police Department has come up with another way to make sure bar patrons make it home safely. They call it, "The Safety Bus."
According to the department, the Safety Bus will be operating on New Year's Eve, with volunteers offering community members free rides.
"Those in Martin city limits who wish to ring in the New Year with a little holiday cheer can ride the bus instead of driving," they say in their announcement about the bus.
The bus starts up at 7 p.m. and will run until approximately 3 a.m.
They'll be making scheduled stops all night long at local taverns.
Anyone who needs a ride within Martin city limits can just give the police department a call at (731) 587-5355.
The Martin Police Department says over 2,000 community members have used this service since it started.