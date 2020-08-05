MARION, IL — The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency says local taxing bodies, non-profits, and religious organizations have the opportunity to get reimbursed for funds spent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds spent on overtime costs, personal protective equipment, testing supplies or equipment, housing assistance, food distribution, or other emergency protective measures associated with COVID-19 response are reimbursable under the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance program.
Applications can be submitted online and resources through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency are available to guide applicants through the reimbursement process.
Williamson County Emergency Management Agency Director Kelly Norris says "We do not want anyone to be left behind in the recovery process. This funding mechanism is an economic lifeline for communities large and small."
Public assistance is available to local taxing bodies in all 102 counties in Illinois. Under the guidelines of the PA program, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed up to 75% of eligible costs for emergency protective measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williamson County EMA says the PA program does not reimburse for lost wages or revenue as a result of the pandemic.
Applicant briefings are currently underway and provide an overview of the program requirements and instructions for completing the required application forms. Previously recorded webinars can also be found on the IEMA website to help you through the process.
Below you can find an example of eligible applicants under the FEMA PA program. For more information, contact Kelly Norris by calling 618-998-2123, or emailing knorris@williamsoncountyema-il.gov.