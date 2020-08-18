BALLARD COUNTY, KY -- Back to school plans continue to change for several local school districts as they figure out what's best to keep students safe.
Middle School math teacher Cindy White is preparing her virtual lessons for the start of the school year. She won't see any students in her classroom when school starts August 26.
"Everybody is experiencing this, not just me," White said.
"Not just Ballard County. So, I get to sleep at night because of that. It's definitely going to be an adventure."
She'll teach all students virtually until August 28. Then some will come back to class in-person on the 31st. Superintendent Casey Allen said with COVID-19, everyone needs to be prepared for changes with school.
"Flexibility, absolutely is important, at all levels," Casey said.
"We're asking for that from the state. Parents are asking for that for us. We're really trying to make decisions on the fly. And trying to do what's best for kids at every turn."
Once in-person classes get started, every Friday will be virtual NTI classes for all students. This will give students and teachers a chance to get used to the technology. The first day for that will be September 4.
At Paducah Tilghman High School, Chemistry teacher Shelley McGregor won't do any lab work this year.
Class starts virtually August 24 through August 26.
Then they'll move to a hybrid method until students can meet in person on September 4.
"I'm a very conversational teacher," McGregor said.
"I like to sit down and get to know the kids and I think with my online kids that will definitely be a challenge.
Both teachers said this school year will be one for the books. But they're up for the challenge.
At Paducah Public Schools only 25% of students will be in-person as they follow the hybrid method from August 27 to September 3.