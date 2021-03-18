Hope is defined as a feeling of expectation, the desire for a certain thing to happen. We all have different things we hope for in life, but for one local girl who spent her childhood in foster care, bouncing from facility to facility, it was to find a home with a loving family.
Now at 14 years old, Makenzie Hill says she did lose hope at first, never having a stable home, and never knowing what tomorrow would bring. “My life before this was a lot of moving in and out of places, different homes, placements and residentials,” Makenzie said. “I never really got to express my emotions, I always expressed them in a more negative way.”
Her life now is what she’s always hoped for.
Every day, she gets to come to home to the same bed, the same loving sisters and pets, and her mom, Lisa, who Makenzie says, has helped her become the young girl she’s always dreamed of becoming.
“It makes you feel 100 percent better that you know that somebody is there for you and that you have a place that you can keep,” Makenzie said. “Knowing that you have a roof over your head and your sisters to sit there and talk to even though me and my sisters have our ups and downs, we still stick by each other and we stick with each other and we support each other.”
Makenzie has been a part of the Hill family for more than a year now, but has only recently been officially adopted through the family court system, and it was a unique proceeding. She brought the courtroom to Paducah Middle School’s gymnasium, so all of her friends could be a part and cheer her on for one of the most special and memorable moments of her life. She never let go of her hope, which is now a part of her identity.
“I chose my middle name because I always hoped for a family sees me as worthy and has hope in me and believes in me because I’ve never really had that before until right now,” Makenzie said. “Nobody really saw the true person I can actually be, everybody kind of look past that and saw all the faults that I had. God did have a plan for me. God knew that there was somewhere where I was meant to be. He put me through all of this to do what I am doing now, to share my story and let people know that they’re not the only ones, and letting them know that there is hope and there is faith, you just have to find it and stick with it.”
Now that she has a family to call her own, her next goal is to help others. She tells me she wants to become a doctor, therapist or even become a police officer. Those are just some of the people who have helped her never lose hope.