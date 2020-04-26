PRINCETON, KY -- Small businesses across the Local 6 region are still dealing with challenges from COVID-19.
Through the struggles, one local theater is finding a way to serve it's community in a safe way.
Capitol Cinemas isn't showing movies anytime soon. But they are selling popcorn, while practicing social distancing. Owner Heidi Boyd said she's grateful for the community support.
"Either they love me or we have really good popcorn," Boyd said. "And I think it's a mixture of both. Our popcorn is so good. And they're so used to it. And spoiled to it. Not just our county, Trigg, Marion."
As dozens of cars are lined up six feet apart to buy these buttery treats, Mayor Kota Young said things are still tough on local businesses. However, there was a surplus in the city's budget. They were able to create a $250,000 loan fund for small businesses.
"Technology obviously has been a great lifeline," Young said. "Especially to some of our local restaurants. And curbside pickup and family meals. So, they're definitely rising to the occasion. It's unfortunate that they have to. But I have no doubt they'll see it through."
Business owner's like Boyd can apply to get up to $10,000. Boyd said her biggest concern is keeping customers healthy.
"Safety is definitely #1," Boyd said. "A lot of our customers are senior citizens. And they just absolutely mean the world to me. I miss them so much."
She hopes they stay safe and enjoy the popcorn.
The first 50 people in line got a free special. Several people in the community also came together to give gift cards for some of the customers.