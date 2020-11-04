You may be feeling a roller coaster of emotions with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and now, coming off Election Day.
Sometimes, stress, anxiety and even the pressure to be perfect can all stem in your mind. How do you go about reprogramming your belief system and subconscious mind? It does take time, but being aware about the changes you can make is the first step.
Allow, do not judge: Let your thoughts flow through, whether they're negative or positive, notice them, and try to take control of them.
Empower yourself: You may not have control over everything in life, but you have control over your choices and your attitude.
Believe in yourself: Get away from the absolutes like I am "never" good enough. You are enough, no matter what life may throw your way.
Try to understand your inner critic: That may take some deeper work like therapy.
Leah Fondaw is a therapist at Four Rivers Behavioral Health. She sees adults and parents every day, and says this year has brought on a whole new level of stress for families. She says when it comes to any post-election day stress, take a moment to step back from your thoughts.
“Sometimes I reframe the thought about what's going on in politics right now, as I remind myself we're all in this together, we're all Americans,” Fondaw said. “I think, we all in our different ways have the best for America in mind and knowing that we're all in this together, I think that's an important thing to remember.”
If putting down your phone for a couple of hours and escaping social media still isn't helping your stress and anxiety levels go down, move your favorite hobbies outdoors. Try reading outside, going for a walk or jog, or even exploring a new trail in our area.