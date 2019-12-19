Local 6 TODAY team goes Christmas tree hunting

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES — The twinkling lights, Christmas music playing on the radio, and the smell of evergreen in the air: the sights, sounds, and smells of the Christmas season are all around.
There's nothing like the smell of a live Christmas tree. Going to cut one down as a family sounds like a fun holiday tradition- and it is. But the Local 6 TODAY team is here to tell you that finding that perfect tree isn't as easy as it looks. It's a real process, so the news crew is stepping up to be your guinea pigs, showing you what to do and not to do when you're out searching for your own real cedar Christmas tree.
Click here to apply for a free cedar tree permit at Land Between the Lakes, and to learn more about chopping regulations.