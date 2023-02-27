MAYFIELD, KY — A local tornado survivor is celebrating her newly renovated home. It's the first home finished by "A New Lease on Life," a program of the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group.
The program was created after an EF-4 tornado ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 10, 2021.
The brand new house with appliances went to a tornado survivor who's grateful to have a place to call home.
"Overwhelmed and mixed emotions," tornado survivor Kay Houston says. "I just don't know what to say because of the fact that — I say awesome all the time, but it's so amazing and it's awesome."
Houston worked at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory that was destroyed by the storm, meaning she lost both her job and her home to the tornado.
Now, she helps other tornado survivors at Camp Graves and has a new home to call her own.
Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group Executive Director Ryan Drane says the home renovations took some time, mainly because of a lack of manpower.
"The funding, the houses, everything came about. Really where we were lacking was volunteers coming in over the holidays, but now since the weather is starting to warm up, we've got a new year, we've got hundreds of volunteers scheduled to come in," Drane says.
The home was built through A New Lease on Life. The program’s original goal was to renovate 25 homes before Christmas, but the program changed its name and its goal.
Drane says he hopes the projects will be great opportunities for people impacted by the storm.
"We hope for transformation from something that was absolutely devastating," Drane says. "You know we named this program 'A new lease on life' because we really hope it gives them a hand up and take something that could be a worse moment of their life. It gives them something to build on for future generations and their family."
For Houston, her gratitude is endless.
"There is nothing I can say to show as much appreciation for this, because I can say everything I wanted to, but to me it doesn't show how I really feel," Houston says.
Drane says the aim is to increase the original goal of 25 houses.
Houston says she plans to stay in her new house permanently. She has no intention of moving.