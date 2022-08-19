Three universities in the Local 6 area are receiving thousands of dollars in federal grant funding, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced Thursday. 

In west Kentucky, Murray State University was awarded $267,841, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education. The award is one of 189 going out to higher education institutions as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program. Cardona announced $51.7 million total across those 189 grant awards. 

The grants are for projects designed to give disadvantaged college students the preparation they need for their doctoral studies, the Department of Education says. 

“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” Office of Postsecondary Education Assistant Secretary Nasser Paydar said in a statement Thursday. “McNair grants fund projects at universities and colleges that help underrepresented students to access doctoral programs.”

Another local institution receiving grant funding through the program was Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, with an award of $272,364.

Additionally, the Department of Education announced $261,888 for Southeast Missouri State University.

Other universities receiving awards include: 

Grantee

State

2022/2023 Award

University of Alaska Anchorage

AK

$261,885

Talladega College

AL

$292,305

Troy University

AL

$254,625

University of Montevallo

AL

$274,983

Miles College

AL

$261,888

Harding University, Inc.

AR

$274,983

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

AR

$243,041

Henderson State University

AR

$261,888

Arizona Board of Regents, University of Arizona

AZ

$261,887

California State University, Dominguez Hills Foundation

CA

$264,431

California State University Fullerton

CA

$261,888

Cal Poly Pomona Foundation, Inc.

CA

$264,428

The Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles

CA

$274,983

The Regents of the University of California (Davis)

CA

$299,983

California State University San Marcos Corporation

CA

$261,888

University of San Diego

CA

$267,841

San Jose State University Research Foundation

CA

$289,267

The Regents of the University of California, Santa Barbara

CA

$261,887

California Lutheran University

CA

$261,886

Sonoma State University

CA

$261,888

University Enterprises, Inc dba Sac State Sponsored Research

CA

$254,257

California State University Long Beach Research Foundation

CA

$261,888

California State University, Fresno Foundation

CA

$314,266

The Regents of the Univ. of Calif., U.C. San Diego

CA

$296,520

Loyola Marymount University

CA

$261,888

California State University, Stanislaus

CA

$261,887

California State University, East Bay Foundation Inc.

CA

$259,486

Humboldt State University Sponsored Programs Foundation

CA

$261,888

University of Northern Colorado

CO

$300,988

University of Colorado Denver

CO

$261,888

The Regents of the University of Colorado

CO

$261,888

University of Connecticut

CT

$261,888

Wesleyan University

CT

$261,888

University of Delaware

DE

$261,888

The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees

FL

$118,288

University of Florida Board of Trustees

FL

$261,888

The Florida International University Board of Trustees

FL

$274,979

Morehouse College

GA

$303,044

Fort Valley State University

GA

$261,888

University of Georgia

GA

$261,889

University of North Georgia

GA

$261,888

Georgia Southern University Research & Service Fdn, Inc.

GA

$261,888

Boise State University

ID

$267,841

Idaho State University

ID

$261,888

Regents of the University of Idaho

ID

$261,194

Northeastern Illinois University

IL

$261,888

Knox College

IL

$300,034

Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois

IL

$333,885

Roosevelt University - Chicago, IL

IL

$269,404

DePaul University

IL

$261,170

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

IL

$260,583

Purdue University

IN

$329,475

Earlham College

IN

$242,129

Kansas State University

KS

$293,317

University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc.

KS

$323,066

Wichita State University

KS

$293,316

Emporia State University

KS

$261,888

Eastern Kentucky University

KY

$261,888

Xavier University of Louisiana

LA

$274,982

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

LA

$321,409

Louisiana State University

LA

$321,406

University of New Orleans

LA

$261,888

University of Massachusetts Boston

MA

$320,307

Suffolk University

MA

$261,888

Wellesley College

MA

$261,888

Trustees of Boston College

MA

$267,841

University of Maryland - College Park

MD

$329,737

University of Maryland - Baltimore County

MD

$299,981

Wayne State University

MI

$261,622

Central Michigan University

MI

$275,516

Northern Michigan University

MI

$253,769

Siena Heights University

MI

$284,772

Grand Valley State University

MI

$300,705

Eastern Michigan University

MI

$261,888

Augsburg University

MN

$261,885

University of Minnesota Morris

MN

$261,888

College of St. Scholastica, Inc.

MN

$293,316

St. Olaf College

MN

$261,888

Bemidji State University

MN

$261,888

Regents of the University of Minnesota

MN

$348,828

University of Central Missouri

MO

$289,267

The Curators of the University of Missouri

MO

$299,945

Truman State University

MO

$303,554

Jackson State University

MS

$261,888

The University of Mississippi

MS

$299,980

Delta State University

MS

$260,774

University of Southern Mississippi

MS

$261,888

Montana State University

MT

$261,888

North Carolina Central University

NC

$261,888

Fayetteville State University

NC

$261,888

Johnson C. Smith University

NC

$261,195

North Carolina State University

NC

$261,888

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

NC

$256,648

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro

NC

$260,631

Saint Augustine's University

NC

$261,888

University of North Dakota

ND

$289,267

Board of Regents, Univ of Nebraska, Univ Nebraska-Lincoln

NE

$261,888

University System of New Hampshire

NH

$322,002

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

NJ

$261,888

Bloomfield College and Seminary

NJ

$261,888

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

NJ

$302,741

Rider University

NJ

$261,888

Kean University

NJ

$261,878

New Jersey Institute of Technology

NJ

$261,888

The University of New Mexico

NM

$275,076

New Mexico State University

NM

$261,888

Board of Regents, NSHE obo University of Nevada, Las Vegas

NV

$275,506

Board of Regents, NSHE, obo University of Nevada, Reno

NV

$274,983

Board of Regents, NSHE obo Nevada State College

NV

$261,888

Research Foundation of CUNY on behalf of Hunter College CUNY

NY

$261,888

The Research Foundation for SUNY on behalf of U. at Buffalo

NY

$321,411

Rochester Institute of Technology

NY

$261,888

St. Lawrence University

NY

$269,978

Mercy College

NY

$261,888

Research Foundation of CUNY o/b/o John Jay College

NY

$282,828

University of Rochester

NY

$305,445

The Research Foundation for SUNY at Brockport

NY

$355,618

The Research Foundation for the State University of New York

NY

$297,226

Cornell University

NY

$261,888

Clarkson University

NY

$261,888

The Research Foundation for SUNY on behalf of SUNY Geneseo

NY

$261,875

Syracuse University

NY

$266,191

St. John's University

NY

$255,936

University of Cincinnati

OH

$272,376

Kent State University

OH

$272,364

Bowling Green State University

OH

$261,888

East Central University

OK

$293,316

University of Central Oklahoma

OK

$250,878

Oklahoma State University

OK

$261,888

Southern Nazarene University

OK

$261,637

Southern Oregon University

OR

$274,983

Portland State University

OR

$274,983

Gannon University

PA

$261,888

Pennsylvania State University-University Park

PA

$352,928

University of Pittsburgh

PA

$261,888

Inter American University of Puerto Rico, San German Campus

PR

$299,981

Rhode Island College

RI

$261,888

University of South Carolina TRIO Columbia Campus

SC

$278,224

Winthrop University

SC

$261,888

Tennessee State University

TN

$261,888

Lee University

TN

$261,888

East Tennessee State University

TN

$299,981

Texas Tech University

TX

$261,888

Sul Ross State University

TX

$261,888

The University of Texas at San Antonio

TX

$269,511

Sam Houston State University

TX

$274,983

The University of Texas at Austin

TX

$261,888

Our Lady of the Lake University of San Antonio

TX

$267,841

West Texas A&M University

TX

$275,516

Baylor University

TX

$261,888

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi

TX

$261,310

Texas A&M University Kingsville

TX

$289,981

University of North Texas at Dallas

TX

$261,888

Abilene Christian University

TX

$267,670

Southern Methodist University

TX

$261,888

The University of Texas at Arlington

TX

$295,336

Texas Christian University Inc

TX

$293,243

St. Edward's University

TX

$274,983

Trinity University

TX

$261,888

Lamar University

TX

$259,198

St. Mary's University of San Antonio, Texas

TX

$261,804

Texas A&M University-Commerce

TX

$254,261

Texas Woman's University

TX

$261,888

Texas State University

TX

$261,888

Texas Southern University

TX

$261,888

Hampton University

VA

$261,883

Virginia Union University

VA

$261,888

Virginia Commonwealth University

VA

$261,888

Castleton University

VT

$261,888

Eastern Washington University

WA

$299,981

Central Washington University

WA

$261,888

Washington State University

WA

$267,841

University of Washington

WA

$275,516

Heritage University

WA

$261,887

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

WI

$261,284

Board of Regents, of WI System, University of WI-Stout

WI

$261,888

Beloit College

WI

$261,888

Bd of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System-Superior

WI

$261,888

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

WI

$261,888

The Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System

WI

$293,316

Board of Regents of UW System for U of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

WI

$302,643

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

WI

$275,516

Marquette University

WI

$324,726

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

WI

$289,902

Concord University

WV

$299,981

University of Wyoming

WY

$342,835

$51,749,980