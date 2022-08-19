Three universities in the Local 6 area are receiving thousands of dollars in federal grant funding, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced Thursday.
In west Kentucky, Murray State University was awarded $267,841, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education. The award is one of 189 going out to higher education institutions as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program. Cardona announced $51.7 million total across those 189 grant awards.
The grants are for projects designed to give disadvantaged college students the preparation they need for their doctoral studies, the Department of Education says.
“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” Office of Postsecondary Education Assistant Secretary Nasser Paydar said in a statement Thursday. “McNair grants fund projects at universities and colleges that help underrepresented students to access doctoral programs.”
Another local institution receiving grant funding through the program was Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, with an award of $272,364.
Additionally, the Department of Education announced $261,888 for Southeast Missouri State University.
Other universities receiving awards include:
Grantee
State
2022/2023 Award
University of Alaska Anchorage
AK
$261,885
Talladega College
AL
$292,305
Troy University
AL
$254,625
University of Montevallo
AL
$274,983
Miles College
AL
$261,888
Harding University, Inc.
AR
$274,983
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
AR
$243,041
Henderson State University
AR
$261,888
Arizona Board of Regents, University of Arizona
AZ
$261,887
California State University, Dominguez Hills Foundation
CA
$264,431
California State University Fullerton
CA
$261,888
Cal Poly Pomona Foundation, Inc.
CA
$264,428
The Regents of the University of California, Los Angeles
CA
$274,983
The Regents of the University of California (Davis)
CA
$299,983
California State University San Marcos Corporation
CA
$261,888
University of San Diego
CA
$267,841
San Jose State University Research Foundation
CA
$289,267
The Regents of the University of California, Santa Barbara
CA
$261,887
California Lutheran University
CA
$261,886
Sonoma State University
CA
$261,888
University Enterprises, Inc dba Sac State Sponsored Research
CA
$254,257
California State University Long Beach Research Foundation
CA
$261,888
California State University, Fresno Foundation
CA
$314,266
The Regents of the Univ. of Calif., U.C. San Diego
CA
$296,520
Loyola Marymount University
CA
$261,888
California State University, Stanislaus
CA
$261,887
California State University, East Bay Foundation Inc.
CA
$259,486
Humboldt State University Sponsored Programs Foundation
CA
$261,888
University of Northern Colorado
CO
$300,988
University of Colorado Denver
CO
$261,888
The Regents of the University of Colorado
CO
$261,888
University of Connecticut
CT
$261,888
Wesleyan University
CT
$261,888
University of Delaware
DE
$261,888
The University of Central Florida Board of Trustees
FL
$118,288
University of Florida Board of Trustees
FL
$261,888
The Florida International University Board of Trustees
FL
$274,979
Morehouse College
GA
$303,044
Fort Valley State University
GA
$261,888
University of Georgia
GA
$261,889
University of North Georgia
GA
$261,888
Georgia Southern University Research & Service Fdn, Inc.
GA
$261,888
Boise State University
ID
$267,841
Idaho State University
ID
$261,888
Regents of the University of Idaho
ID
$261,194
Northeastern Illinois University
IL
$261,888
Knox College
IL
$300,034
Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois
IL
$333,885
Roosevelt University - Chicago, IL
IL
$269,404
DePaul University
IL
$261,170
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
IL
$260,583
Purdue University
IN
$329,475
Earlham College
IN
$242,129
Kansas State University
KS
$293,317
University of Kansas Center for Research, Inc.
KS
$323,066
Wichita State University
KS
$293,316
Emporia State University
KS
$261,888
Eastern Kentucky University
KY
$261,888
Xavier University of Louisiana
LA
$274,982
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
LA
$321,409
Louisiana State University
LA
$321,406
University of New Orleans
LA
$261,888
University of Massachusetts Boston
MA
$320,307
Suffolk University
MA
$261,888
Wellesley College
MA
$261,888
Trustees of Boston College
MA
$267,841
University of Maryland - College Park
MD
$329,737
University of Maryland - Baltimore County
MD
$299,981
Wayne State University
MI
$261,622
Central Michigan University
MI
$275,516
Northern Michigan University
MI
$253,769
Siena Heights University
MI
$284,772
Grand Valley State University
MI
$300,705
Eastern Michigan University
MI
$261,888
Augsburg University
MN
$261,885
University of Minnesota Morris
MN
$261,888
College of St. Scholastica, Inc.
MN
$293,316
St. Olaf College
MN
$261,888
Bemidji State University
MN
$261,888
Regents of the University of Minnesota
MN
$348,828
University of Central Missouri
MO
$289,267
The Curators of the University of Missouri
MO
$299,945
Truman State University
MO
$303,554
Jackson State University
MS
$261,888
The University of Mississippi
MS
$299,980
Delta State University
MS
$260,774
University of Southern Mississippi
MS
$261,888
Montana State University
MT
$261,888
North Carolina Central University
NC
$261,888
Fayetteville State University
NC
$261,888
Johnson C. Smith University
NC
$261,195
North Carolina State University
NC
$261,888
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
NC
$256,648
The University of North Carolina at Greensboro
NC
$260,631
Saint Augustine's University
NC
$261,888
University of North Dakota
ND
$289,267
Board of Regents, Univ of Nebraska, Univ Nebraska-Lincoln
NE
$261,888
University System of New Hampshire
NH
$322,002
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
NJ
$261,888
Bloomfield College and Seminary
NJ
$261,888
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
NJ
$302,741
Rider University
NJ
$261,888
Kean University
NJ
$261,878
New Jersey Institute of Technology
NJ
$261,888
The University of New Mexico
NM
$275,076
New Mexico State University
NM
$261,888
Board of Regents, NSHE obo University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NV
$275,506
Board of Regents, NSHE, obo University of Nevada, Reno
NV
$274,983
Board of Regents, NSHE obo Nevada State College
NV
$261,888
Research Foundation of CUNY on behalf of Hunter College CUNY
NY
$261,888
The Research Foundation for SUNY on behalf of U. at Buffalo
NY
$321,411
Rochester Institute of Technology
NY
$261,888
St. Lawrence University
NY
$269,978
Mercy College
NY
$261,888
Research Foundation of CUNY o/b/o John Jay College
NY
$282,828
University of Rochester
NY
$305,445
The Research Foundation for SUNY at Brockport
NY
$355,618
The Research Foundation for the State University of New York
NY
$297,226
Cornell University
NY
$261,888
Clarkson University
NY
$261,888
The Research Foundation for SUNY on behalf of SUNY Geneseo
NY
$261,875
Syracuse University
NY
$266,191
St. John's University
NY
$255,936
University of Cincinnati
OH
$272,376
Kent State University
OH
$272,364
Bowling Green State University
OH
$261,888
East Central University
OK
$293,316
University of Central Oklahoma
OK
$250,878
Oklahoma State University
OK
$261,888
Southern Nazarene University
OK
$261,637
Southern Oregon University
OR
$274,983
Portland State University
OR
$274,983
Gannon University
PA
$261,888
Pennsylvania State University-University Park
PA
$352,928
University of Pittsburgh
PA
$261,888
Inter American University of Puerto Rico, San German Campus
PR
$299,981
Rhode Island College
RI
$261,888
University of South Carolina TRIO Columbia Campus
SC
$278,224
Winthrop University
SC
$261,888
Tennessee State University
TN
$261,888
Lee University
TN
$261,888
East Tennessee State University
TN
$299,981
Texas Tech University
TX
$261,888
Sul Ross State University
TX
$261,888
The University of Texas at San Antonio
TX
$269,511
Sam Houston State University
TX
$274,983
The University of Texas at Austin
TX
$261,888
Our Lady of the Lake University of San Antonio
TX
$267,841
West Texas A&M University
TX
$275,516
Baylor University
TX
$261,888
Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi
TX
$261,310
Texas A&M University Kingsville
TX
$289,981
University of North Texas at Dallas
TX
$261,888
Abilene Christian University
TX
$267,670
Southern Methodist University
TX
$261,888
The University of Texas at Arlington
TX
$295,336
Texas Christian University Inc
TX
$293,243
St. Edward's University
TX
$274,983
Trinity University
TX
$261,888
Lamar University
TX
$259,198
St. Mary's University of San Antonio, Texas
TX
$261,804
Texas A&M University-Commerce
TX
$254,261
Texas Woman's University
TX
$261,888
Texas State University
TX
$261,888
Texas Southern University
TX
$261,888
Hampton University
VA
$261,883
Virginia Union University
VA
$261,888
Virginia Commonwealth University
VA
$261,888
Castleton University
VT
$261,888
Eastern Washington University
WA
$299,981
Central Washington University
WA
$261,888
Washington State University
WA
$267,841
University of Washington
WA
$275,516
Heritage University
WA
$261,887
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
WI
$261,284
Board of Regents, of WI System, University of WI-Stout
WI
$261,888
Beloit College
WI
$261,888
Bd of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System-Superior
WI
$261,888
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
WI
$261,888
The Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System
WI
$293,316
Board of Regents of UW System for U of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
WI
$302,643
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
WI
$275,516
Marquette University
WI
$324,726
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
WI
$289,902
Concord University
WV
$299,981
University of Wyoming
WY
$342,835
$51,749,980