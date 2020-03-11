Murray State University and Southern Illinois University join the University of Tennessee at Martin in suspending in-person classes to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Murray State University
Murray State posted on their website that starting Monday, March 23, classes will continue either online or through alternative deliveries, but no classes will meet in-person. Classes will operate in this manner until Sunday, April 5, and the university plans to re-evaluate the situation on Friday, April 3.
Murray State says the university will remain open during this period of time and staff operations will continue as normal.
Spring break is still on schedule for Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.
Murray State's update also says all previous travel restrictions remain in place.
Southern Illinois University
Southern Illinois University's Student Health Services posted an announcement saying the university is extending their spring break and relying on alternative class delivery.
Spring break has been extended until Sunday, March 22. Classes will begin using online or other methods other than face-to-face starting Monday, March 23, until further notice.
The announcement says university operations, including teaching, will stay normal.
Students will be able to briefly return to campus to either pick up materials or to study. The university says they are working to have other methods other than online delivery for students who have challenges accessing online curriculum.
Another update will be available Friday, March 13, which the university says will provide much more detail to their coronavirus response.