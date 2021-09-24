PADUCAH — Following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots can begin to be administered to millions of Americans.
People 65 and older, people 18 to 49 who have underlying medical conditions, and people who could be at high risk of COVID-19 because of where they work are eligible. Wild Health's Paducah clinic has already started giving out booster doses. Kim Chadwell, the clinic's manager, says you'll need approval from your doctor first.
"The requirement is to have something on letterhead from your doctor's office, signed by the physician, indicating that they are at risk or whatever condition," Chadwell says. "And that they're authorizing a third shot or a booster."
She says Wild Health could soon be giving out vaccines to children as well, once they're granted approval.
"It looks like probably within a month we're going to have authority to give vaccines to ages 5 and up, so that population is going to expand as far as availability," Chadwell says.
So, what if you're still hesitant about getting the vaccine? Chadwell understands people's concerns and says the best thing to do is reach out to your doctor.
"The best thing is to discuss it with your physician, discuss it with your pediatrician," Chadwell says. "They're probably going to be the best choice for either educating, putting minds at ease, making that recommendation as to whether it would be a good choice."
COVID-19 tests and vaccines at Wild Health's clinics are free. To sign up for a test or a vaccine, click here. The clinic has moved to 451 Jordan Drive in Paducah, next to Jasmine Thai Cuisine and Sushi Bar.