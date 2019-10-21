PADUCAH — Health agencies nationwide are reporting vaping-related illnesses and deaths. At the start of this month, officials in Louisville, Kentucky's largest city, issued a public health warning to stop using vape products because of the national outbreak of severe lung issues. The owners of one local vape shop said the recent news and investigations into vaping-related illness have had a large impact on people in the vaping industry.
"If we thought we was hurting anybody, hurting their health, we would close this down today," Terry said.
A photo of Fiser's mother hangs at the entrance of his store, Chuckin Clouds Vape Shop in Paducah. She died from lung cancer.
"I wanted to dedicate this to her, because I lost her and a lot of family members from lung cancer," he said.
When he first heard news of the vaping-related illnesses, he became worried. Fiser used vaping to ween himself off of cigarettes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first vaping related death in August. A month later, the CDC reported that 77% of people with severe lung issues said they had vaped products containing THC.
Lori Fiser, Chuckin Clouds co-owner and Terry's wife, said since that first announcement in August, Chuckin Clouds sales have been down by about 30%.
"They're not listening to the whole thing to see it is black market THC cartridges that are doing that," she said. "All they hear is vaping; vaping's bad."
The Fisers have more than 300 vaping flavors available, and those products account for about 90% of their daily sales.
A sign right in front of Chuckin Clouds said you must have your ID ready before you can even walk through door. I witnessed someone who didn't have their ID try and buy a product, and that person was turned away.
The Fisers said they got into the vape business to help people reduce the amount of nicotine they use.
"We have several people, customers that vape zero nicotine, because it's just a habit," Terry said.
He doesn't encourage anyone to start vaping. "It's not for a nonsmoker, not for a kid that wants to enjoy flavors. It's for smokers, period."
They hope the black market sale of modified vaping products ends soon for everyone's safety.
The CDC said no single product is linked to all cases, but patterns are emerging.