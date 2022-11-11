PADUCAH — Every year on November 11, Americans unite to celebrate and honor the Veterans who served our nation — whether it be during war or peacetime.
Many people confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day, but the two holidays are completely different. Memorial Day is a solemn day to remember those who have died during military service. Veterans Day, on the other hand, is a celebration of all U.S. military Veterans.
The City of Paducah hosts several annual events, contests, and awards in an effort to honor and celebrate the men and women who have served in our Nation's military.
This year, community members were invited to nominate a Veteran for the "Distinguished Veteran" award. Anyone who has served in the military could be nominated, with preference given to those who currently live in McCracken County and stay active in the community.
The city also invited community members to nominate a non-veteran to receive the Patriot Award — given to a person who dedicates their time serving veterans and veteran causes in the community.
2022 Distinguished Veteran Award recipient: Henry Robert Willett
Former Commander Henry Robert Willett completed his basic training in Fort Knox in 1968 and was deployed to Vietnam the same year. He served in the 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army - also known as — "The Polar Bears."
During his service in Vietnam, he spent most of his time treading through the foliage on foot, enduring unforgiving monsoons and life in the field. Willett was honorably discharged in 1969 and has remained very active in the Veteran community ever since.
Willett is an active lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans and Vietnam Veterans of America. Upon his discharge, Willett transitioned from serving the country to serving his community. He has volunteered for disaster cleanup through the United Methodist Church in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Illinois for many years. Recently, he joined other volunteers to assist Veterans following the Dec. 10 tornado and helped cleanup after flooding in Waverly, TN.
In addition to being a Veteran, was the owner and operator of Willett Trucking and Excavating — where he worked for 30 years.
2022 Patriot Award recipient: Judith Hannah
Judith Hannah — known by most as Judi — is a widowed retiree who loved volunteering in her community.
Hannah has been the Auxiliary President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars since 2020. In addition, she volunteers for the American Legion and Marine Corp League.
Hannah also loves to help seniors in the community, dedicating time to the McCracken County Senior Citizens Center and delivering food with "Meals on Wheels."