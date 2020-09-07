Anna, IL — Monday, the Little Egypt Quilters in Anna, Illinois, presented five veterans with the Quilt of Valor.
Mark Chancey served in the Army for 20 years.
"Preteen, I knew I was going to be a soldier," Chancey said. "That's all I ever wanted to be was a soldier."
Chancey received a Quilt of Valor Monday, but he said he's already been rewarded.
"You do it for the country, for patriotism," Chancey said. "You do it for the guy next to you. You don't do it for awards or accolades, things of that nature."
Lori Christakos helped make the quilts. Her husband is a Vietnam veteran.
"He still has nightmares," Christakos said. "It hasn't left him at all."
That's why she determined to give back to veterans through these quilts.
"I hope that they feel like it's a really big hug, and they feel like it's a welcome home," Christakos said. "It's just a welcome home, and they feel good — that's what we want."
Chancey said the quilt is an honor.
"Feel appreciated for our service, what we've done," Chancey said. "Things we've sacrificed. Time lost with our families."
He'll always be proud to have served our country.