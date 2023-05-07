CALVERT CITY, KY — Sunday was a special day for one local veteran; W.H. Wilson, also known to his friends and family as "Dub," turned 102 years old.
He's lived through the polio epidemic, COVID and served during World War II.
According to his daughter, his secret to longevity is his consistent hard work.
"That's probably the reason why he lasted 102 years is that he worked constantly," said Sandra Rudolph, Wilson's daughter. "He had a garden with 12 tomato plants and watermelon and corn and peas and green beans and he constantly worked."
Wilson worked at home with the garden, and also served in the army for more than three years.
To him, family and faith were the priorities in his life.
"He has taught us that family is the most important thing," she said. "He apologizes to us for having to take care of him, but we said "daddy, this is payback, you took care of us," said Rudolph.
Wilson sometimes questions why he has lived for this many years.
"Some people live long, and some live short," said Wilson. "I wonder sometimes why I've lived so long but that's up to God cause he's the one that knows."
But even with the uncertainties, he's grateful for his family and their support through life's ups and downs.
"I'm just grateful for my family," said Wilson. "My wife and all my children. We've all lived well and we've all gotten along good and we all love each other. So, we're just a big ol' happy family."
During World War II, he served overseas in Italy, France, Germany and Austria.
Wilson's wife of 70 years passed away six years ago.
Wilson has three children, eight grandkids and 16 great grandchildren.