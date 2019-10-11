Watch again

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Remembering the veterans who are no longer with us: Ralph Priddy, a United States Army veteran, is working to help replace headstones of veterans laid to rest at Peaceful Valley Cemetery.

"It hurt to see my fallen brothers in the condition that they're in. Because we did our job, they did their job, they made our country a better place for their loved ones," said Priddy.

He was cleaning up debris around the cemetery when he saw several headstones of veterans in disrepair. Some of them had even started to sink into the ground. After seeing that, Priddy knew he needed to do something. He has a running list of headstones at Peaceful Valley that need to be replaced.

"Right now, we have 25 veterans right here in this cemetery," said Priddy.

He's trying to get the word out to the veterans' families, and work with them through the replacement process to keep their relatives' legacy alive.

"Family members don't even know that they can get this done free of charge. It won't cost them nothing," said Priddy. "The Veteran's Administration, they will will replace this. And we have people that will come in there and reset their headstones if they know about it."

Priddy's goal is to have the headstones replaced by Veteran's Day, and try to fix veterans headstones throughout the area and the state. If you have a family member who served and needs to have their headstone replaced, click here. You can reach Ralph Priddy at 270-226-4342 for more information.