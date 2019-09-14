PADUCAH - They fight on our behalf and help defend our nation, but when our veterans return home, they struggle with scars that are sometimes hard to see.
According to the Veterans Affairs, around 20 veterans take their own life everyday. That's why local veteran group Project Diehard is hosting classes to teach people the warning signs of suicide, particularly with veterans.
Project Diehard hosted a prevention class on Saturday. A professional with Four Rivers Behavioral Health taught the class. Brian Gibson who founded Project Diehard says these classes are important because it could be the difference between life and death for some veterans.
"This has to succeed because we lose 22 veterans a day to suicide. Some will say more, some will say less, but that's the average," says Gibson.
Gibson says they hope to have another training in December. You can learn more about Project Diehard and how you can help prevent veteran suicide by visiting projectdiehard.org.