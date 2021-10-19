LOUISVILLE, KY — In Louisville Tuesday night, veterans and their travel partners are getting ready for a big day Wednesday when they fly to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight Bluegrass.
After more than three hours in the car driving through construction and traffic, our local veterans have finally made it to Louisville. Many of them are staying there Tuesday night at Hawthorn Suites so they'll be well-rested for the honor flight.
The big event starts Wednesday, but the celebration of their service and sacrifice started the moment they arrived.
Ninety-four-year-old George Brock is from Fulton, Kentucky. He served in World War II.
Tuesday, he rode in a Jeep that's also from WWII in 1942. It was made in Louisville and shipped off to soldiers to use overseas. Brock was the first one to ride in it Tuesday.
Everyone's all checked into their rooms, and once they get settled, they'll make their way down for dinner. If you've seen our honor flight coverage in the past, you know the dinner is typically huge. But, because of COVID-19, they have had to make some adjustments.
