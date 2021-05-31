MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County continued their annual Memorial Day program at Mike Miller Park Monday.
From the posting of the colors to the folding of the honorary flag, Marshall County is honoring veterans who lost their lives while fighting for our country.
Robert Zirkle served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years.
"We all become brothers when we enlist," Zirkle said. "And that doesn't go away, so it's important to remember each other so we're always here for each other — never leave each other behind."
It's a bittersweet day for Zirkle and the other veterans. He wants people to remember the true meaning of the day.
"It means an awful lot," Zirkle said. "Because you don't want to be forgotten. What you did. You served because you wanted to risk your life, give your life, give your last breath, and that's what I want everyone to know: there are people willing to do that."
The ceremony also featured a memorial wall with all the names of those men and women in Marshall County who lost their lives while serving our country. Veterans said this ceremony makes them feel honored.
CindyLou Ziegler came to pay tribute to the family and friends who served. She thinks this is the least she can do.
"My generation is one of Vietnam War," Ziegler said. "And I lost a lot of classmates in Vietnam. Those are important people."
Zirkle said this ceremony brings healing for him.
The program also featured guest speaker Gary Smethers from Aurora, a 24-year Air Force veteran.