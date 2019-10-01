WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Several local veterans are spending the day in Washington, D.C.
The Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois took off early Tuesday morning with 87 veterans.
So far, they have seen the World War II Memorial. This afternoon they will see the Korean, Lincoln, and Vietnam memorials.
You can follow their journey by checking our their Facebook page.
The veterans will be returning to the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion sometime between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Logan Gay will be there for their return and will have more on Local 6 at Six and 10.