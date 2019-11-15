PADUCAH -- A fundraiser will be held Monday, November 18, in Paducah to help veterans.
Project Diehard is holding their first ever dough raiser night at Pizza Inn.
The organization works to bring public awareness to veteran suicide and also assists veterans.
Money they raise will go to help establish Fort Hope, a place in West Kentucky where veterans can live and go through recovery.
The dough raiser will be held from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Pizza Inn is located at 1001 Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah.
To donate to Project Diehard, click here.