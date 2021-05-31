PADUCAH- The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 337 honored the local men we lost in the Vietnam War, on Monday. They held their annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dolly McNutt Plaza in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The group read the 41 names of the men from the Purchasae Area who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom. Several veterans and Paducah Mayor George Bray spoke at the ceremony.
The group also put out crosses in memory of their fellow VVA members who passed away. After the 41 names were read, a veteran played taps to honor the fallen soldiers. VVA Chapter 337 president Ronnie Waters says it's crucial to honor their legacy for the family they left behind.
"They don't have their loved one, but if they have the memory and they have the honor of their family member and people that are still remembering them, that means a lot to them," Waters said.
Around 23 crosses were displayed for the members of VVA Chapter 337 who passed away.