MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local 6 went to several polling precincts Tuesday to speak to voters and precinct workers about why it's important to vote. It was busy day at the polls throughout McCracken County. Larry Griffith cast his vote at Morgan Elementary School. He said he feels it's essential that everyone who registers go out and vote.
"It's my civic duty," Griffith said. "This country is of the people, by the people, for the people. I feel like it's a citizen's duty to vote."
Down the road, the Robert Cherry Civic Center is a polling location for four precincts. Jessica Wyatt said she thinks it's important that people go out to vote, especially younger voters.
"Our generation has so many people that are able to vote. If we got out there and showed our voice, then I think we could have a big influence," Wyatt said.
The McCracken County Clerk's Office says more than 22,000 people went out to vote Tuesday in the county.