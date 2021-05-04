Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says multiple local roads have been affected by storms that swept through our area.
The district has provided the following report of water over roads and other impacts:
UPDATED: 11:15 a.m.
Carlisle County
KY 1820 is closed at the 1 to 3 mile markers. Signs are posted.
KY 1628 is closed at the 3 mile marker. Signs are posted.
Fulton County
KY 239 is blocked from KY 116/State Line Road to the KY 94 intersection to allow utility crews to restore lines. The road is expected to remain blocked for several hours.
KY 166/Middle Road is open between Hickman and Fulton after crews cleared downed trees and power lines at numerous locations.
KY 781 is open and cleared of storm debris.
KY 1706 is blocked between KY 166/Middle Road and KY 94 due to downed trees and power lines with utility crews on site. It's expected to remain blocked for several hours.
UPDATED NOTE: The Fulton County Sheriff's Department reports a large area of downed trees and power lines mainly between Cayce and Fulton, with damage reported to several homes and a church in that general area.
Hickman County
KY 123 is closed at the 14 to 16 mile markers in the Hailwell Corner area at the Obion Creek Bridge. Signs are posted.
Marshall County
All roads are open.
NOTE: Because of power outages, several traffic signals in the Benton area and Calvert City area are still in "flash mode." Drivers should treat them as four-way stops.
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 1 to 2 mile markers just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection. Signs are posted.
Drivers are advised to be alert for other locations where water is over roads. If you come to a flooded roadway that is not marked with signs, KYTC says to take note of the specific location with a mile point, crossroad, or other nearby landmark and report it to your local emergency dispatch call center.