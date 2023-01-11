REIDLAND, KY — 27 years; 30,000 collective hours of skilled labor; and 1,000 ramps built for local families in need — all at an average of 69 years of age.
Reidland United Methodist Church says people all over the area know about the Reidland United Methodist Men & Friends wheelchair ministry — a group of men who have been building ramps for local families in need for 27 years.
On Wednesday, they'll be reaching a big milestone: building their 1,000th ramp.
With an average age of 69, the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference says it's just proof that "one is never too old to do God’s work, and to be God’s hands and feet for those in need."
According to their release about the event, the ministry hasn't missed a week of ramp building in the past 18 months, even devising special building techniques to keep volunteers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry has evolved over time, the release explains, becoming a multi-denominational effort with assistance from local Roman Catholic, Baptist, and Independent congregations.
Additionally, their ministry has inspired others groups to take up the cause, including the Marshall County Ramp Builders and Walnut Grove Church of Christ Ramp Builders.
The TWKC says the groups have worked together, sometimes even coordinating their funding to be sure they're making the biggest impact they can.
The Reidland wheelchair ministry is involving the community in their celebration of the milestone, too. According to TWKC, they invited anyone who has ever worked with the group or financially supported them — including widows or surviving family members of ramp recipients — to participate in the assembly of a pre-built section ahead of the big day.
Local 6 reporter Blaine McDonald will be joining the group on Wednesday to get more details about the group and their mission.