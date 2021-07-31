PADUCAH- Do you have a pair of old running shoes that may be too worn down to use? If so, you have the chance to give them to someone in need. Saturday at Keiler Park several pairs of running shoes were collected to be donated to those in need. Laura Webber, the event's organizer, says so far she's collected about 70 pairs of shoes. Her goal is to collect more, and donate the proceeds of the running shoes that will get recycled to Starfish Orphan Ministry.
"I want to give back to the community in some way and this is a way that I can not only help people in Paducah locally, but maybe somewhere around the world," Webber said. "Who either can't afford, or don't have access, to athletic wear or protection for their feet."
Webber's goal is to collect shoes twice a year, when people normally get rid of their old running shoes. If you weren't able to make it out to Keiler Park on Saturday, you're still able to pass along your old shoes to Webber so they can be donated. You can contact her at learnrestorethrive@gmail.com.