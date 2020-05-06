CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A west Kentucky woman is using a Facebook group to help people in Calloway County through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mary Scott Buck is writing down the different projects that have grown out of her Facebook group, Calloway County Collective.
It began in mid-March to answer the growing questions and concerns neighbors had.
"Where is there toilet paper? Where can we find hamburger? Where can we find these things they we're needing", asked Buck. "Some people had some very specific requests, and some people were just simply trying to find grocery items, and so that was when I said, 'Why don't we just help each other?'"
Now, people are donating items to an early childhood center in the county, but it does not stop there. The group dropped off 200 meals to Murray Calloway County Hospital Wednesday morning to feed nurses for the first day of National Nurses Week. They built blessing boxes across the county, made hundreds of masks, and helped pay rent for the homeless.
The list continues.
"We're just happy to help people, and it's been a really great process so far," said Buck. "Just going from the grocery store updates and the restaurant updates and things like that to actually helping people get what they need, even if they can't afford it."
As the group continues to take in and give away clothes, disinfectant, food, and other needed materials, Buck wants you to remember a message she wears on a T-shirt. "It just says 'Be kind,' and that's kind of the idea, is no matter what the situation is, I think that we should always be kind," said Buck.
The Calloway County Collective is accepting donations to help the community.
They are taking non-perishable food donations at their office on 701 South 4th Street in Murray.
You can drop them donations of from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday or Sunday.
The collective is also taking monetary donations through Paypal at marybbuck@yahoo.com.
If you have any questions regarding the Calloway County Collective, you can message Mary Scott Buck through her Facebook page or you can email the group at callowaycountycollective@gmail.com.