CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The pandemic has more people placing more online orders. Sue Yarbrough places online orders on sites like Amazon on a regular basis, meaning most of her items come in the mail.
"I order something about every week from them, since we're — have to stay home, you know? So I just order stuff online a lot," Yarbrough said.
On Tuesday, Yarbrough found an unsolicited package in her mailbox. Once she opened it up, she found a bag labeled "necklace." The only problem? She didn't order a necklace.
"The package that I got it in was just a manila envelop. It said from China," Yarbrough said. "Opened it up, and and the seeds were in a, like, a little Ziploc bag."
Yarbrough decided to call the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office to help her. Sheriff Will Gilbert says it was one of the more unique calls his department has received this week.
"We don't know what it is. We don't know what the seeds are, and I don't want to handle them. So, we use our proper protection for it," Gilbert said.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is warning people about receiving e unsolicited packages from China containing seeds. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is warning people of the potential dangers these seeds could bring if people plant them.
"Unsolicited seeds could be invasive and introduce unknown diseases to local plans, harm live stock, or threaten our environment," Quarles said.
Yarbrough believes this is a cautionary tale of why people should be vigilant when checking their mail.
"I probably would've opened them up thinking they were flower seeds or something and planted them. Who knows?" Yarbrough said.
If you receive any package from China containing seeds, you should report it to the Agriculture Department. The state office has a new website with the latest information on the situation.