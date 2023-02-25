MAYFIELD, KY--Wednesday, one local Mayfield, Kentucky woman was honored at the Kentucky State Capitol for her work in social justice.
Crystal Fox, President of the Mayfield Minority Enrichment Center, is a Social Justice Star Recipient and was honored alongside others, including Charles Booker and Marta Straub.
She has done work in the community so far and her plans for the future are big.
Education has always been a priority for Crystal Fox.
When she noticed a reoccurring gap in the test scores of minority students compared to their white classmates, she decided to take action.
“I just started having those conversations with different community members, like, ‘Hey, have y'all noticed this? Why is this?’” says Fox.
The Mayfield Minority Enrichment Center was launched and immediately got to work, bettering the lives of students.
There is physical representation of their work. Most notable is an update to the Eddie Williams Park that was first dedicated in 1980. A lot more of their work is done behind the scenes.
“We've also been able to put pay an electric bills, provide groceries, anything people reach out to us that they may need and sometimes it's just resource connecting. So, we've had several different partners,” Fox says.
Then the Dec.2021 tornado destroyed much of her hometown.
The focus shifted from students to tornado relief efforts for families.
The nonprofit worked to fill both physical and emotional needs.
“That's one of my initiatives is mental health awareness. I knew there was going to be a lot of emotions coming up behind that, and so I wanted to think of a way. How can we change the narrative?” says Fox.
The work to rebuild Mayfield continues.
In the future, she wants uplifting students to again be their top priority.
“It's a pipeline. If they don't graduate and go on to the next level or education or into work, they're more likely to get in trouble. And it effects and it impacts the community,” Fox says.
The Mayfield Minority Enrichment Center is always hosting fundraisers to fund future events and programs.
You can keep up with them on their Facebook page.