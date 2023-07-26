BENTON, KY — Kathy Fennel has joined Sports Business Journal’s 2023 class of Game Changers for Women in Sports Business.
The goal of the Game Changers: Women in Sports class is to tell the story of successful women who have played key roles in their respective fields within the sports industry.
According to a press release from Major League Fishing, Fennel is the Executive Vice President and General Manager at MLF. She oversees day-to-day operations for the entire MLF organization. Fennel has been with the company for more than 40 years. She has climbed through the ranks to become one of the most influential people in the fishing industry.
“I’m Excited to join the SBJ Game Changers class and feel honored that my passions and efforts in a sport that I love have been recognized,” said Fennel. “I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to work alongside other powerful women through the years and to have worked for organizations that are supportive of our industry.”
Fennel is one of 50 to be recognized as a game changer. She is being recognized alongside women leaders from other sports organizations including the NFL, NBA, NHL, WWE, PGA, and more.
SBJ will profile members of the 2023 class of Game Changers in their September issue. Honorees will also be recognized at the SBJ Game Changers conference on October 24 in New York City.