WEST KENTUCKY — We know at least some of the money from the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund ended up in the wrong hands.
On the anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the remaining $10 million in donations would be given to tornado survivors.
“Between filing a claim and getting your deductible paid from us or anyone who qualified even one dollar of FEMA, I'm here to tell you starting today there are 10,000 checks going out for $1,000 a piece,” Beshear said.
Survivors who made claims with their insurance or received FEMA assistance were eligible to receive a $1,000 check.
But one west Kentucky woman was surprised to get a check in the mail this week after never filing a claim with FEMA or her insurance.
Her house wasn't damaged in the tornado at all, so she had no reason to.
The woman asked to remain anonymous, but talked with us about the process she's gone through to find out how her name ended up on the list.
The announcement of a relief fund check for tornado survivors who suffered damage to their homes was an exciting one. Many were anticipating that check in their mailbox.
For the woman we spoke with, that check was unexpected.
“I know good and well I did not file a claim, so I'm going to investigate,” the woman says.
The woman reached out to FEMA.
“She said, ‘Yes, there had been a file and that the file was denied.’ You would think that if I filed a claim, a letter of denial would've been sent to me. I knew nothing, absolutely nothing about this until this check came in the mail,” the woman says.
From there, she reached out to the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, issuers of the check, for five days straight.
“I called and called and called. I could never get through. I could never leave a message,” she says.
Friday, she was finally able to speak with a representative from the state.
She was told her name was mistakenly submitted by FEMA.
“She then told me to return the check immediately,” the woman says.
Now the woman is wondering if there are others like her, who weren't supposed to get relief money, but did.
“Are they going to say 'Well, you knew better. You shouldn't have cashed the check, so you committed fraud'? What's gonna' happen to them?” she says.
Local 6 reached out to the Public Protection Cabinet about this woman's story.
Instead of addressing the issue, they responded with a generic statement about checks being sent to households that made valid tornado related claims with their insurance or FEMA.
We reached out again asking to see if this is happening elsewhere and to see what safeguards were in place to make sure the donations were going to the right people.
We never received a reply.
The woman mailed the check back this afternoon to avoid any further issues. She's also concerned about the unknown person filing a claim with FEMA in her name. She's in contact with FEMA to learn how that happened, but so far, has no information.
Did you get a check like this, when you weren't supposed to? We want to hear from you. Email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.