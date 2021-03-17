Tail wags, puppy dog eyes, and slobbery kisses. They’re just some of the trademarks of our furry companions who we can’t live without.
There’s nothing better than showing you love them with some special treats. Pupmuffins bakery is dedicated to doing just that. It’s in their kitchen where they make all kinds of dog-friendly goodies, from carob covered bunnies, to cakes made with Greek yogurt and mashed potatoes, they’re even good enough for people to eat.
Starting a business during the COVID-19 pandemic was not easy, but it was a big motivator to bring some joy to those who need it most. “What’s more fun than dogs and parties? Nothing! It’s fabulous,” Coltham said. “People need to have fun with your dog. Especially during COVID, I believe people need something that’s more lighthearted, our cakes and treats are actually people safe, too. We do use people food human food ingredients, so dogs and kids go together.”
Coltham says all of the ingredients she uses are local and they don’t use any processed sugars or flours only whole, natural ingredients. For more information on Pupmuffins, click here.