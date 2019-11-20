MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County woman studying abroad in Hong Kong has returned home early after anti-government protests there began to escalate.
Allison Shields is a senior communications major at High Point University in North Carolina. She arrived in Hong Kong in mid-August to study as an exchange student at Lingnan University. She said two other High Point students also went to Hong Kong as part of the program.
Widespread protesting began in Hong Kong in June. The protests were originally about a controversial bill that would allow suspected criminals in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China. Protesters feared the bill would infringe upon freedoms in Hong Kong. The movement has since expanded to other causes, including a demand for full democracy and police accountability, CNN reports.
Shields said during the first few months she was in Hong Kong, things were relatively quiet.
"There were always protests going on, but a majority of them were peaceful protests," said Shields.
Still, Shields made sure she was informed.
"I actually signed up with the U.S. Consulate or the U.S. Embassy to receive emails about when the protests were happening, where they would be happening, what time during the day they'd be happening," said Shields. "So that really gave me a good idea as to where to go, where not to go."
But recently, the demonstrations have escalated — including protesters clashing with police on the streets and a siege at Polytechnic University, where protesters have been holed up for days.
"The first week of November was the first time I had ever texted my parents. And I said, 'I am actually frightened.' I think that's when the clashes between the protesters and police started to spread," said Shields. "They were no longer contained to a certain area. They would just move throughout the day. They might start in central, and eventually they would move up to Siu Hang, which is the location where I was at."
In fact, Shields said students at the university where she was studying began protesting, too. They barricaded doors, smashed glass at the campus canteen, and clashed with police. Shields explained a video she recorded of one of the incidents.
"So, I think in the background you can hear either a bean bag gun, maybe people throwing stuff, and then you see in the bottom some tear gas being set off," said Shields.
With the protests escalating, Shields' family contacted the company Global Rescue to collect security intel to keep Shields out of harm's way. Shields said a Global Rescue representative kept in constant communication with her, calling and emailing her several times a day to make sure she was OK.
"(Global Rescue) knew where I was before my parents even knew where I was. They had eyes on me. They made sure I was safe. They would extract me from certain situations within a diameter around me if it wasn't so safe. They would get me out of those situations," said Shields. "They knew where protests would be and what would happen before it happened. So, it was helpful for my mom, because you can read anything on CNN or the news. But they knew things before they happen, which made my mom feel confident that they knew what they were doing."
Shields said she was originally scheduled to leave for the U.S. on Dec. 20, because her classes in Hong Kong were going to wrap up in early December, and she wanted to use some time to travel. But because of the protests, the classes were canceled and Shields returned home to McCracken County this past weekend.
"The second I saw my family, I just — it was an emotional journey. You know, going through all that, although I learned a lot, it was definitely emotional," said Shields.
Although the escalating protests forced Shields to leave Hong Kong early, she said she has no regrets.
"I've grown as a person. I've learned so much, culturally and educationally," Shields said. "I really enjoyed the classes I took there. I loved my professors, and even the unfortunate circumstances that are going on there — the protests, the clashes — it's made me learn a lot about what Hong Kong citizens want, what's going on, how their government works. Because, being here in America, we're really lucky. We get freedom. I definitely take that for granted, so I did learn a lot while I was over there and have zero regrets."
On Wednesday, Congress passed a measure that would help protect human rights in Hong Kong. The bill now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature.