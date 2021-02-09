The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of us to be far away from the ones we love. Nancy Holm was hoping that the COVID-19 vaccine would be able to bring her family closer. Like many of you, she faced a big barrier while trying to sign up her 90-year-old mother for the vaccine.
“We're all going to get vaccinated because we have grandchildren in Louisville that we have not hugged since last February,” Holm said. “We’ve seen them maybe two or three times just at a distance, so we want to get it. We want to do our part, we just want to see our kids and our grandkids again.”
Holm says she has tried to sign up for multiple appointments at different vaccination sites, but has had no luck since late January. She logged onto her iPad at midnight to make sure she wouldn't miss signing up, but the only thing that kept popping up on her screen was an error. She says she's frustrated with the whole system.
“Where is the breakdown? There is a breakdown somewhere in the system.” Holm said. “I’m just an ordinary person who is not an essential worker, who is just trying to get a 90-year-old mother vaccinated, where is the breakdown?”
Baptist Health Paducah posted on their Facebook page, saying they're sorry some users were unable to complete registration due to an error in software designed to block spam – they say issue has been resolved.
The next time you try to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine online, make sure you have a good Wi-Fi connection, you have all your information readily available, and your checking websites regularly.