PADUCAH — A 26-year-old woman woke up one morning and knew something was wrong. At 32-weeks pregnant, she was having a heart attack.
February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is the number one killer in women, according to the American Heart Association.
On Sept. 6, Sierra Garrett of Mayfield was throwing up and had symptoms of acid reflux. She called her fiancé, and they rushed to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center emergency room in Mayfield. Garrett told Local 6 on Tuesday that she knew something wasn't right.
"They we're just running around really, really fast. I knew something was going on. Then I said 'I think I'm having a heart attack.' They said, 'Yeah, you're definitely having a heart attack," said Garrett.
From Mayfield, she was rushed to Baptist Health Paducah, where she was sent to heart surgery. Before doctors could perform the triple bypass, they had to perform a C-section to deliver her baby, Piper.
Dr. Austin Ward, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Baptist Health Paducah, calls Garrett a "walking miracle."
"It's important if you have symptoms that don't seem right to reach out to your doctor or go to an emergency department. That's the key thing in Sierra's story is she had pain and it didn't go away. She got to an emergency department quickly, and that's why she's still here today," Ward said.
Dr. Susan Mueller with Contemporary OB/GYN of Western Kentucky said she is grateful to be a part of the team that saved Garrett and her baby.
"We've got any amazing team here. I have never been so impressed at the interaction between perfusionists, anesthesia, Dr. Ward and how they all work together to save this patient's life. It was amazing," Mueller said.
Garrett is getting her life back to normal, but she is still going through therapy to get there. When she talked with Local 6 on Tuesday, she told us she's feeling great.
Symptoms of heart attack in women can include pain or discomfort in the arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach, as well as shortness of break, a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.