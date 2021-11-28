CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY- From vaccinations to the latest variant, tracking the trends of COVID-19 can be daunting. But one local woman has managed to do that with dozens of charts and spreadsheets dating back a year and a half.
Jessica Paine sat down with us to explain how she’s followed the ups and downs of the coronavirus variable in Western Kentucky since the summer of 2020.
“It isn’t over,” said Paine. “We still have to deal with covid.”
She’s crunched and researched every aspect of the virus’s path including vaccination rates infections and more. She used data from Kentucky health departments, local schools, Murry-Calloway County Hospital, Kentucky’s Department of Public Health, and the CDC.
She is not a doctor but has a background in dietetics and calls herself a math nerd.
“I have a natural affinity and talent for recognizing numbers and patterns,” she said.
Above all though she’s a mother of two, who says she got frustrated with the lack of good information coming out amid the pandemic. So she decided to file an information request with the Calloway County Health Department to track information for herself.
“You can get an idea of trends looking at the KDPH numbers but if you want to know what’s going on in the local area in real-time you need to look at the local numbers.”
Right now she says current trends show incidence and positivity rates in Kentucky are plateauing. She believes those numbers are key to understanding where we stand.
She also follows infection rates in schools which she feels is the best context of what’s happening.
Now she says she’s intrigued by the number of parents taking children ages 5-11 to get vaccinated.
“Since the 5 to 11-year-olds have become eligible vaccination rates have grown significantly,” she said.
Now she’s interested to see how our numbers fluctuate as the Omicron variant approaches and we move through the holiday season.
“To be perfectly honest I would not be surprised if we saw a steady increase over the holiday,” said Paine.
She encourages others who want to know more to be relentless when it comes to your search for information.
“Find good data sources that you can understand and don't be afraid to ask questions,” she said.
For those who want to connect she created a Facebook page: Calloway Covid19 Count.