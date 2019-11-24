PADUCAH— Anti-government protests in Hong Kong have been going on since June.
They started over an extradition bill that would have allowed suspected criminals to be extradited to mainland China. Now they are violent pro-democracy protests.
Local attorney Audrey Lee says she knew the protest were going on and she checked with the state department to look at advisories. They said it was safe to travel to Hong Kong but she learned to be cautious.
"Police are shooting tear gas. You can smell the tear gas. And they're shooting rubber bullets," Lee said.
She spent three days in Hong Kong celebrating a friend's birthday. She says at night they stayed indoors to avoid the protesters.
"They closed off the main tunnels," Lee said. "They shut down some subway stations. Just the idea of putting bricks down to stop the traffic. Our tour bus could not get to us, so the tour company had to rent two mini vans to get us out of there."
She listened to her tour guide to know the places to go, but didn't expect the violence to be so close to her.
"Some people had said they saw the Hong Kong demonstrations and it didn't connect to them that I was over there," Lee said. "So I'm right in the middle of it. So getting back home, I just wanted to sleep in my bed. I just wanted to come home."
Despite the protests, Lee says she made the most of her time in Hong Kong. But she's glad to be safe back home in west Kentucky.
Lee says on her way back home, there were soldiers at the airport making sure you have your boarding pass and passport before you could get out.