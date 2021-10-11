Tens of thousands of runners are sleeping well Monday night after participating in the 125th Boston Marathon.
Video from early Monday morning shows the moment when all those runners hit the course.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, runners had to show proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test result to take part.
Athletes from all 50 states and 100 different countries were represented in the race, and we know of at least two local women who participated: Tara Lykins and Gayle Martin.
Both women have run the Boston Marathon before.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of the Boston Marathon in 2020, and it was delayed this year — but it finally took place Monday. The women said the atmosphere in the Boston area was great.
"It was exciting," Lykins said. "The city was crazy alive and super excited to have everybody back. It's usually run in April, but they went ahead and deferred it to the fall just because of the pandemic restrictions because of all the cities that are involved. It was very vibrant and exciting, but it's still a very, very challenging and tough course."
"The city itself just embraced the marathon and the history of it, and they had a lot of professional runners come in and run it for the 125th," Martin said. "And as Tara said, yeah, the city was just so behind it. They missed the runners. I heard people on the course as I'm running by, like, 'Thank you for coming! We missed you last year!'"
Both said they considered it an honor to qualify for the race.
While they didn't reach their goal time, they said they enjoyed the race and the atmosphere, and they're celebrating having crossed the finish line.
