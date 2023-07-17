BARDWELL, KY — The River Region Professional Women’s Club is raising funds to donate feminine hygiene products to Family Resource Youth Services Centers in the area for the coming school year.
The club is selling t-shirts, sizes small to 3-XL, until Friday, July 21.
To order a shirt text 573-427-8348 or fill out a Google link provided here.
Payments are accepted by Venom to @abagailnors or by mailing a check to 2872 State Route 1372 Bardwell, Ky 42023.
For more information on the River Region Professional Women’s Club visit their Facebook page.