CARTERVILLE, IL — Illinois raised its minimum wage to $10 an hour on July 1. It's part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's plan to provide a path to a $15 minimum wage by the year 2025.
A minimum wage increase is always welcome news. But recent financial hardships many are facing because of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have people like Akalon Howard looking for more.
"Living check to check, that's not enough," said Howard.
Dave Armstrong owns the Farm Fresh grocery store in Carterville. He supports raising the minimum wage, but feels the state could do more to create equity and rise together.
"Tying your lowest wage to your highest wage would be the way to do it. If I was working at McDonald's and making $10 an hour, if I knew my wage was tied to his wage, I would want him to get a raise, because I knew I would get a raise. It means I would want to work harder and invest myself in doing more for that company, so we can all earn more money," said Armstrong.
Right now, times are hard for retailers because of the pandemic. While many of them support the wage increase, they realize they have to find the money somewhere.
"I don't think it does a lot for workers. I think it puts more money in your check, but that money will be spent on the cost of goods rising," Armstrong said.
Howard hopes more money won't bring more problems.
"It will just be more money spent to me," said Howard.
In January, the Illinois minimum wage increased to $9.25.